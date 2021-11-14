Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taboola.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $9.90 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,490,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,280,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.