T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $118.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.69 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

