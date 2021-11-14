Syntropy (NOIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $196.53 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, Syntropy has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $196.53 million and $2.05 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.06 or 0.00222270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,689,616 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.