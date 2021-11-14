SYNC Network (SYNC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,988.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $11,988.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,315,784 coins and its circulating supply is 121,325,303 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

