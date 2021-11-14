Symbol Reaches Market Cap of $2.20 Billion (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Symbol has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and $3.29 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

