S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. S&W Seed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $135.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.97. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on SANW shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

