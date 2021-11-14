S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. S&W Seed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

