S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. S&W Seed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $3.50 on Friday. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SANW. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

