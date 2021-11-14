SVB Leerink Trims Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Target Price to $40.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

