SVB Leerink Comments on Tango Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.27). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TNGX. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

TNGX stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,542,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $18,014,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.