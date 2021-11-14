Susquehanna Bancshares Raises DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $260.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DASH. Bank of America upped their target price on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.00.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DASH stock opened at $245.97 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion and a PE ratio of -68.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.55 and its 200-day moving average is $180.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $8,670,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.