Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) vs. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Surmodics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Surmodics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 2 4 2 0 2.00

Surmodics currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.20%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.43, indicating a potential upside of 69.10%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Surmodics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surmodics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $105.14 million 6.59 $1.12 million $0.30 166.44 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 208.69 -$166.41 million ($1.09) -6.74

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Surmodics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics 4.03% 3.76% 2.94% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -3,391.88% -44.10% -38.08%

Risk & Volatility

Surmodics has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Surmodics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surmodics beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.