Superior Gold (SGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Superior Gold to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SGI stock opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Superior Gold has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$88.94 million and a P/E ratio of 17.80.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

In related news, Director ZCR Corp. acquired 301,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$147,593.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,470,000.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.