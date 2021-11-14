Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $17,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

