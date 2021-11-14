Super League Gaming (SLGG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. On average, analysts expect Super League Gaming to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.33. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLGG. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Mark Jung bought 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $49,951.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Evan Edelman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,760 shares of company stock worth $84,809. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super League Gaming stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Super League Gaming worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

