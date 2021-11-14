SunOpta Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STKL. Cowen started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.08 on Friday. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $768.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

