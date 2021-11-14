Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Sunlight Financial stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $434,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $506,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $15,930,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

