Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,256,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after buying an additional 501,616 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

