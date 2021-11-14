Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 682,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,582,000 after purchasing an additional 51,978 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,678,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 214,995 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 183,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

