Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New $259,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $322.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.80. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $248.94 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.