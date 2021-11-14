Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 1,320 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

AMP stock opened at $308.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.32. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.99 and a 1 year high of $311.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,640 shares of company stock worth $19,895,827 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

