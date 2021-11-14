Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.72

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.89. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 2,373,233 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 5.69.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 506.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 310.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,324,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,473 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 1,648.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,851,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,428 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

