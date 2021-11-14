SUN Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00072403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00074013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00097405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,965.38 or 1.00373464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.59 or 0.07109599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.