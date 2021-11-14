Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Sells C$2,108,322.68 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

TSE SLF opened at C$70.52 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$54.71 and a 1-year high of C$71.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Veritas Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CSFB raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.50.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

