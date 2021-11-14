Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMMCF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMMCF opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.