Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Trimmed by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 3.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 18,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 53,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,961,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $264.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.