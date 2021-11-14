Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €144.00 by Warburg Research

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been assigned a €144.00 ($169.41) target price by Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Stratec in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Stratec in a report on Friday.

Get Stratec alerts:

SBS opened at €129.60 ($152.47) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €132.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €124.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78. Stratec has a 12-month low of €100.40 ($118.12) and a 12-month high of €147.40 ($173.41).

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.