Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SunOpta Call Options (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 11,563 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,454% compared to the average volume of 744 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STKL. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Cowen started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

STKL stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

