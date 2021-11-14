Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SunOpta Call Options (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 11,563 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,454% compared to the average volume of 744 call options.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on STKL. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Cowen started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.
STKL stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
