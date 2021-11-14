Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer David Purdy Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer David Purdy bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,632.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,469,842.58.

Stingray Group stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.47. The company had a trading volume of 261,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,329. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88. The company has a market cap of C$534.73 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Stingray Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

