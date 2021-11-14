Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,934 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 56.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 48,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSM opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

