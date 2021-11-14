State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,877 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.82% of Immunovant worth $46,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 259,626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 15.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 516.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 116,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 1,132.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,968 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMVT. Robert W. Baird lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist cut their price target on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.66. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Hughes purchased 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George V. Migausky purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

