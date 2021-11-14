State Street Corp Purchases 24,583 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $45,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth $260,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $56,796.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $119,553.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

