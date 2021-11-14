State Street Corp Increases Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,816 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.42% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $44,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,070,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after buying an additional 366,192 shares during the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 841,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after buying an additional 253,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 447,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSIG opened at $30.77 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

BSIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

