State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 683,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $42,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Allan Domb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.15 per share, for a total transaction of $168,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $381,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $257,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $809.58 million, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.73%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

