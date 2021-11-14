State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.13% of MarineMax worth $43,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 6,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HZO opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.69. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $70.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

