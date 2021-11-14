State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,192,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878,070 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.68% of Kopin worth $42,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the second quarter worth about $4,455,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kopin by 402.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 634,039 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the second quarter worth about $559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kopin by 105.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after buying an additional 650,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kopin by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after buying an additional 959,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOPN. TheStreet cut Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

KOPN opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.80 million, a P/E ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $139,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

