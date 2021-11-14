State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

STFC opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.36.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,831,294.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $76,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,110. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

