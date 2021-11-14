Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 1.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ STRR opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.13. Star Equity has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Star Equity stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Star Equity at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

