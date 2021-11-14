Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

