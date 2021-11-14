Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) EVP Dale Burks Sells 2,141 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $113,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dale Burks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Dale Burks sold 1,629 shares of Standard Motor Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $76,172.04.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

