Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €72.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stabilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.33 ($80.39).

Get Stabilus alerts:

STM stock opened at €64.25 ($75.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €55.40 ($65.18) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.10.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.