Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 383,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Novanta by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOVT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NOVT stock opened at $164.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.01 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.64.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.