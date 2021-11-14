Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,787 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 214.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,173,000 after buying an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after buying an additional 242,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,104,000 after buying an additional 37,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

