Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANIP opened at $45.56 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $580.89 million, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

