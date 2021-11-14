Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $711,000 Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invacare by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Invacare by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 1,297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,912 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invacare by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVC opened at $4.24 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $148.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

