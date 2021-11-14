Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 12,380 Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Universal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 9.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 15.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 16.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Universal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

NYSE:UVV opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.