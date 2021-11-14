Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $2,271,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Square by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 744,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 288,160 shares of company stock worth $74,323,884 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $227.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 212.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.01 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.86.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

