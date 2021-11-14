SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $80.28 on Thursday. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

