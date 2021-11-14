Sprott (TSE:SII) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$57.90 and last traded at C$57.64, with a volume of 9894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$57.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SII shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.08.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

