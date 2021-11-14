Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.60% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $12,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 79.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,624,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,067,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,464,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after buying an additional 63,690 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. The company has a market cap of $763.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

